Tokyo Olympics 2021: Samuelson withdraws after positive test

Seattle Storm guard Katie Lou Samuelson revealed her positive COVID-19 test Monday and withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics. Samuelson, 24, was a member of the first-ever 3x3 U.S. Women's Basketball Team.

"I am devastated to share that after getting sick with COVID-19, I will not be able to go and compete in Tokyo," Samuelson shared on Instagram.

"Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope someday soon, I can come back to realize that dream."

Samuelson said she tested positive despite being fully vaccinated and taking every precaution.

"But I know everything will work itself out the way it's supposed to," she wrote. "I wish nothing but the best to my USAB teammates as they go out there and crush it. I'll be cheering you on every step of the way."

Samuelson, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of UConn, is averaging 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 20.9 minutes in 16 games (14 starts) in her first season with the Storm.

She was replaced on the USA roster by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young. Young, 23, will join Aces teammate Kelsey Plum, the Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings.

This season, the 6-foot Young has started 21 games for the Aces and is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

The women's 3x3 Olympic tournament features eight teams that will compete at Aomi Urban Sports Park from July 24-28. The quarterfinals will be July 27, with the semifinals and finals the following day.