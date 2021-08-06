Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Athletics: Joshua Cheptegei wins gold in 5000m race Chepetgei, who won a silver in the 10,000m race, was in the leading pack for most of the race and won in 12 minutes, 58.15 seconds. AP 06 August, 2021 18:06 IST AP 06 August, 2021 18:06 IST Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the gold medal in the men’s 5,000-meter race a week after earning silver in the 10,000m at the Tokyo Games.Chepetgei was in the leading pack for most of the race and won in 12 minutes, 58.15 seconds.READ: India's 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but misses cut for finalMohammed Ahmed of Canada surged into second place to get the silver medal in 12:58.61 and Paul Chelimo of the United States picked up bronze in 12:59.05.Chelimo was a silver medalist in the 5,000 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He dived across the line to edge Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :