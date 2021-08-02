Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: China claims women’s team sprint gold Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi crossed the finish line in 31.895 seconds, edging the German pairing of Lea Friedrich and Emma Hinze by 0.085 seconds. Reuters IZU 02 August, 2021 15:41 IST Tianshi Zhong and Shanju Bao of Team China celebrate winning the gold medal while holding the flag of their country in the women's team sprint finals at Izu Velodrome on Monday. - Getty Images Reuters IZU 02 August, 2021 15:41 IST China successfully defended their Olympic women's team sprint title by defeating Germany in the final as the track cycling programme got underway at the Izu Velodrome on Monday.Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi crossed the finish line in 31.895 seconds, edging the German pairing of Lea Friedrich and Emma Hinze by 0.085 seconds.The result marked a second consecutive Olympic gold for Zhong, who took the Rio title with Gong Jinjie five years ago.READ: BMX freestyle: Australia's Logan Martin wins goldBoth of China's cycling golds in Olympic history have arrived in the women's team sprint event.Earlier, Bao and Zhong broke China's own team sprint world record mark with a time of 31.804 in a first round victory over Lithuania.Russian Olympic Committee's Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova beat Netherlands duo Laurine van Riessen and Shanne Braspennincx in the third place match to take the bronze. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :