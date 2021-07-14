Tokyo Olympics 2020: What are the six new sports

This is the first time skateboarding is in the Olympics. It has two disciplines: park and street. Park skateboarding takes place on a hollowed-out course with complicated curves. Street skateboarding has obstacles like rails, stairs, kerbs and benches. Athletes have to use each section to demonstrate their skills, tricks and creativity within a set time limit. A group of judges will score each run in both disciplines Gold medals available: 4 Photo: Getty Images

