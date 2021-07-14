Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020: What are the six new sports Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we take a look at the six new additions this year in a bid to attract younger audiences. Let's get you up to speed. Team Sportstar 14 July, 2021 09:25 IST Team Sportstar 14 July, 2021 09:25 IST This is the first time skateboarding is in the Olympics. It has two disciplines: park and street. Park skateboarding takes place on a hollowed-out course with complicated curves. Street skateboarding has obstacles like rails, stairs, kerbs and benches. Athletes have to use each section to demonstrate their skills, tricks and creativity within a set time limit. A group of judges will score each run in both disciplines Gold medals available: 4 Photo: Getty Images 1/6 Fittingly, Karate makes its Olympic debut in Japan, where the sport first originated. There are two disciplines in Karate: Kata and Kumite. In Kata, athletes are judged on karate techniques. In kumite, athletes compete head-to-head. There are three weight classes each for men and women in kumite. Nippon Budokan, an indoor legacy venue built to stage judo events at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, will host the competition Gold medals available: 8 Photo: REUTERS 2/6 Sport climbing will be contested as a single event. There are three main disciplines - speed climbing, bouldering, lead climbing - to be used in a combined format to determine an overall winner for both men and women. There will be 40 climbers at Tokyo 2020, 20 each in the men's and women's events. Gold medals available: 2 Photo: GETTY IMAGES 3/6 Surfing is making its Olympic debut. There will be 20 men and 20 women competing. Both will feature preliminary-round heats followed by head-to-head knockouts. The surfing competitions will take place at Tsurigasaki Beach, approximately 100km away from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. The surfing competitions will be held during the Olympic Surfing Festival from July 25-August 1, allowing flexibility in the dates to ensure best wave conditions possible. Gold medals available: 2 Photo: AP 4/6 Softball became a medal event in 1996. It was removed from the program after Beijing 2008. Six countries will participate in the tournament at Tokyo 2020. It will start with a round-robin format, before advancing straight to the medal matches. Gold medals available: 1 Photo: REUTERS 5/6 Baseball became a medal event in 1992. It was removed from the program after Beijing 2008. It is extremely popular in Japan, with the country’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league widely hailed for its talent. Six countries will participate in the baseball tournament It will be played by men only. It will start with a round-robin format, before progressing into knockout games. Gold medals available: 1 Photo: AFP 6/6 Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :