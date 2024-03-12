MagazineBuy Print

Commonwealth Games chiefs hail ‘track record’ as Malaysia emerges as possible host for 2026 edition

The Commonwealth Games Federation is scrambling to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly pulled out in July last year citing the cost.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 09:57 IST , KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Malaysia has emerged as the potential host for the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Malaysia has emerged as the potential host for the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Malaysia has emerged as the potential host for the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: AP

Commonwealth Games chiefs praised Malaysia’s “fantastic track record” after the country said it had been offered £100 million ($130 million) to host the 2026 edition.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is scrambling to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly pulled out in July last year citing the cost.

Victoria’s sudden move and the lack of an obvious alternative triggered debate about the future of the Games, which take place every four years and were last held in Birmingham in 2022.

On Monday, the Olympic Council of Malaysia said that the London-based CGF had “offered Malaysia the opportunity to replace Victoria as hosts of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

“The offer includes significant financial investment of £100 million to support the local delivery and legacy planning of the 2026 edition.”

READ | Paris 2024: Stricter drug testing before Olympic Games ordered for track and field athletes from 4 countries

Malaysia held the Games in 1998.

Mohamad Norza Zakaria, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of Malaysia, called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity... which will build on the success of Kuala Lumpur 1998 and put Malaysia back onto the world sporting map”.

A CGF spokesperson suggested that Malaysia was not the only country that could potentially stage the Games in 2026, saying the organisation was “in advanced, confidential discussions with potential hosts”.

But the spokesperson added: “Malaysia has a fantastic track record of delivering sporting events, and the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur were hugely successful.

“We are encouraged by their early concepts of building on this legacy through use of many of the same world-class facilities.”

The spokesperson said that the £100 million of “financial and strategic support” was on offer for any potential host as part of the Victoria withdrawal settlement.

