MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Stricter drug testing before Olympic Games ordered for track and field athletes from 4 countries

Track and field athletes from Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Portugal will be tested more often ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 22:41 IST , MONACO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Representative Photo: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics
Representative Photo: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Photo: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Track and field athletes from Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Portugal will be tested more often ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics because of sub-standard anti-doping programs at home, the sport’s investigators said Monday.

Each country failed to heed warnings after the 2022 world championships held in Eugene, Oregon, to improve no-notice testing ahead of the 2023 edition, the Athletics Integrity Unit said, calling the targeted testing by nation “unprecedented.”

“All four failed to ensure that there was proportionate (out-of-competition) testing for their teams at the following World Athletics Championships in Budapest,” said the AIU, which is widely seen as the best among Olympic sports for investigating doping and corruption.

At the 2023 worlds, Ecuador and Peru each took home one silver medal and Brazil got one bronze. All were in race walking.

Now, the World Athletics governing body backed the AIU’s advice that non-elite athletes from the four countries can be eligible to compete in Paris only if they give at least three no-notice samples in training in the 10 months up to July 4. Track and field events in Paris start on Aug. 1.

“In this Olympic year, we trust this will be a reminder to all member federations that the AIU and World Athletics are extremely serious about ensuring a level-playing field for athletes,” the AIU chairman David Howman said.

Stricter testing will be demanded for athletes in endurance events, defined as “from 800 meters upward.” They also must give a blood sample for their biological passport and a test for EPO, the blood-boosting hormone banned in sport.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: Lyles on four-gold mission to light up Olympic Games

The enhanced testing will be done on athletes outside the top-10 world ranking in their event. Elite athletes already are targeted by the AIU as likely medal winners at major championships.

The Monaco-based investigators said the targeted program will protect the Olympics “from athletes who emerge quickly through the rankings or produce surprise performances, or where the depth of talent means results are unpredictable.”

Two national track and field teams, Czech Republic and New Zealand, also warned about their anti-doping programs after the 2022 worlds were praised Monday as having “improved their testing dramatically.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Brazil /

Ecuador /

Peru /

Portugal /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics /

AIU

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa qualifies for playoffs after thrilling 3-3 draw against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Rahane, Musheer steer Mumbai closer to win after Mulani, Kotian dismantle Vidarbha batting
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. The ad-hoc committee decided to allow Vinesh to compete in two categories: Bajwa
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: Gujarat hangs in as DC qualifies for knock-outs, joins Mumbai; Latest standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024 points table updated: Gujarat in contention for Playoffs race, Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Paris 2024: Stricter drug testing before Olympic Games ordered for track and field athletes from 4 countries
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Lyles on four-gold mission to light up Olympic Games
    Reuters
  3. AFI formulates plans for excelling in 2036 Olympics
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Parvej Khan finishes seventh in NCAA Championships
    PTI
  5. National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for NCAA track event final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa qualifies for playoffs after thrilling 3-3 draw against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Rahane, Musheer steer Mumbai closer to win after Mulani, Kotian dismantle Vidarbha batting
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. The ad-hoc committee decided to allow Vinesh to compete in two categories: Bajwa
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: Gujarat hangs in as DC qualifies for knock-outs, joins Mumbai; Latest standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024 points table updated: Gujarat in contention for Playoffs race, Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment