Champions League 2023-24: Arnautovic and Inter teammate Carlos Augusto to miss Atletico Madrid clash

Inter Milan forward Marko Arnautović faces another month on the sidelines because of injury while teammate Carlos Augusto will also miss Wednesday’s match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

Both players had to come off in Inter’s 1-0 win at Bologna on Saturday after sustaining injuries. They underwent medical tests on Monday.

“The Austrian (Arnautović) has suffered a muscle strain in the right thigh, while the Brazilian winger has a calf strain in the right leg,” the club said in a statement.

“The two Nerazzurri players will be reassessed in the following days.”

Inter — last season’s Champions League runner-up — visits Atletico with a 1-0 lead from the first leg, courtesy of a late Arnautović strike.

ALSO READ | “Injuries no excuse” ahead of Napoli challenge in Champions League says Barca coach Xavi

Italian media reported that Arnautović will likely be sidelined for a month but Carlos Augusto could return for this weekend’s Serie A match against Napoli.

The 34-year-old Arnautović, who returned to Inter on loan from Bologna in August, missed two months earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Inter has won all 13 of its matches this year in Serie A, the Italian Super Cup and the Champions League. Simone Inzaghi’s team leads Serie A by 16 points.