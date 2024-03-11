MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wrestling trials: Vinesh Phogat does not let bouts start in two categories

Vinesh, who had accused former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and led a prolonged protest against the BJP MP, turned up at the SAI centre to compete in the 50kg trials.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 13:25 IST , PATIALA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Keen to ensure that she remains in reckoning for the Paris Games, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat did not let selection trials start in the women’s 50kg and 53kg categories and demanded a written assurance from the authorities that a final trial will be held in the 53kg weight class before the Olympics.

Vinesh, who had accused former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and led a prolonged protest against the BJP MP, turned up at the SAI centre to compete in the 50kg trials.

The 29-year-old used to compete in 53kg before the protest but has lowered her weight class since Antim Panghal has already earned an Olympic quota in that category.

However, Vinesh did not let the competition start and demanded a written assurance. She also sought permission to compete in both 50kg and 53kg trials on Monday, leading to a bizarre situation.

READ | Wrestling stars of Tokyo bundled out in selection trials for Paris Olympic qualifiers

The officials went into discussions.

The wrestlers who are to compete in the 50kg weight class were complaining to the officials. “We are waiting since the past 2.5 hours,” they said.

This is despite the fact that IOA ad-hoc panel has already announced that a final trial will be held to pick India’s representative in 53kg. The best four wrestlers in 53kg will compete in trials near the Games and the winner will be asked to compete with Antim.

The winner of that bout will represent India.

“Vinesh wants an assurance from the government. Probably she fears that if WFI gets back the control, the federation may change the selection policy. But how can the government give assurance on this. The government can’t interfere in selection matters,” a coach, present at the trials, told PTI.

“Probably she wants to secure her future. If she loses 50kg trials today she wants to ensure that she remains in hunt in 53kg. If she finishes in top-4 today in 53kg, she remains alive for Paris Games qualification,” the coach added.

Related Topics

Vinesh Phoghat /

Antim Panghal /

Wrestling Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 2: MUM 26/1, leads by 145 runs; Yash Thakur strikes, removes Shaw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling trials: Vinesh Phogat does not let bouts start in two categories
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Jamshedpur FC edge out East Bengal in added-time thriller 
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Video Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eases past rival East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Wells 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek reach fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Wrestling trials: Vinesh Phogat does not let bouts start in two categories
    PTI
  2. Wrestling stars of Tokyo bundled out in selection trials for Paris Olympic qualifiers
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya eliminated from Paris 2024 Olympics qualification race
    Team Sportstar
  4. IOA ad-hoc committee and WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Wrestling championships and Olympic qualifiers
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Wrestling: UWW supports WFI, says it will not accept entries for competitions from any other entity
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 2: MUM 26/1, leads by 145 runs; Yash Thakur strikes, removes Shaw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling trials: Vinesh Phogat does not let bouts start in two categories
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Jamshedpur FC edge out East Bengal in added-time thriller 
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Video Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eases past rival East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Wells 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek reach fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment