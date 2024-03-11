MagazineBuy Print

Lifter Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics 2024

The request for financial assistance by ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal for participation in two international competitions, along with expenditure for his support staff, was also approved by MOC.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 17:46 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The 29-year-old Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist.
Former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s proposal to train in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games was cleared by the government on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will acclimatise to the weather and prepare for the quadrennial showpiece during her month-long stint in La Ferte-Milon in Paris, according to a statement by the Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell.

The 29-year-old Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist.

The government will bear the cost of air tickets, visa fees, accommodation, food, training, local transport and medical insurance, among other expenditures under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

ALSO READ: Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

The Mission Olympic Cell also cleared the proposals of equestrian exponent Anush Agarwalla to compete in eight competitions and buy equipment for his horses.

“TOPS will cover his and his coach’s accommodation costs, entry fees, two horse feed costs, coach fees, and horse grooms costs, among other expenditures.”

Judoka Asmita Dey and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema’s request for financial assistance were also cleared.

“MOC also approved judoka Asmita Dey’s proposal for financial assistance to participate in Grand Prix, Austria and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema’s request for financial assistance towards participation in ISAS Dortmund competition,” said the statement.

ALSO READ: Para Shooting World Cup: Rudransh Khandelwal wins silver in mixed 50m pistol event

The request for financial assistance by ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal for participation in two international competitions, along with expenditure for his support staff, was also approved by MOC.

“The other proposals approved by MOC during the meeting were financial assistance towards hiring of video analyst for badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, extension of contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s physiotherapist and financial assistance towards buying equipment for track athlete Amoj Jacob,” the statement added.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

