Para Shooting World Cup: Rudransh Khandelwal wins silver in mixed 50m pistol event

India’s Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh settled for silver and bronze, respectively, in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category as a gold medal eluded the host on day three of the Para Shooting World Cup.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 16:22 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh won silver and bronze in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category.
India's Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh won silver and bronze in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India’s Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh won silver and bronze in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh settled for silver and bronze, respectively, in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category as a gold medal eluded the host on day three of the Para Shooting World Cup in New Delhi on Monday.

Rudransh, Nihal and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Singhraj also bagged the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team silver with China claiming the top step on the podium.

Teenaged shooter Rudransh, who had secured a Paris Paralympic berth last year, shot 223.2 in the final to finish behind Italy’s Davide Francesschetti, who totalled 230.0 for the gold medal.

Nihal had to settle for a bronze medal with 202.8 points.

READ | Para Shooting World Cup: Mona-Aadithya pair clinches rifle mixed team silver

Earlier in the qualification round, Rudransh shot 530 and Nihal 527 to enter the eight-shooter final placed sixth and seventh.

In the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team event, the trio of Rudransh (530), Nihal (527) and Singhraj (516) aggregated 1,573 for the silver medal with China taking the gold with a combined score 1,611.

Rifle shooter Mona Agarwal is the only one so far to have won a gold medal for India in the prestigious Para World Cup.

