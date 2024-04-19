MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rahul’s knock ends Chennai Super Kings’ winning streak despite late Dhoni cameo

Chennai Super Kings post a target of 177 which was chased down with some ease by Lucknow Super Giants, with eight wickets and an over to spare courtesy of a strong opening partnership by de Kock and KL Rahul. 

Published : Apr 19, 2024 23:57 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants plays a crucial knock to beat Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 clash.
KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants plays a crucial knock to beat Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 clash. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants plays a crucial knock to beat Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 clash. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

It was one of those perfect games for a local fan. You get to see your hero from the rival side create some magic, but your team wins the contest.

M.S. Dhoni played a stunning cameo (28 not out, 3x4, 2x6), justifying the rousing reception he received from his followers at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Friday night, and helped Chennai Super Kings post 176 for six. But that total was chased down with some ease by Lucknow Super Giants, with eight wickets and an over to spare.

That chase was led fittingly by the captain, K.L. Rahul, who was magnificent, making (82, 53b, 9x4, 3x6). Giving him company was his opening partner Quinton de Kock (54, 43b, 5x4, 1x6). They complemented each other well, and ensured the innings progressed at just the right pace.

They put on 134, which is the second-highest partnership of the season so far and virtually batted CSK out of the match.

The PowerPlay produced 54. CSK’s formidable attack was made look less than possible by the two talented and attractive batters.

Rahul, in particular, was very pleasing to the eye, like when he conjured up a gorgeous six off the back foot over point off Deepak Chahar, the pacer who was returning after a fortnight, from a niggle.

CSK had to wait until the last ball of the 15th over for a breakthrough, which was provided by Mustafizur Rahman, as de Kock tried a ramp shot and was caught behind. When Rahul’s innings was finally ended by an incredible one-handed diving catch at point by Ravindra Jadeja, off Matheesha Pathirana, the host had required just 16 from 17 balls.

Earlier, Jadeja had done his bit with the bat, too. Promoted to No. 4, after CSK lost Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad inside five overs, he scored an unbeaten 57 (40b, 5x4, 1x6). 

Some fine bowling, especially by Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya, had CSK struggle. When Impact Player Samir Rizvi, who came in for Ajinkya Rahane (36, 24b, 5x4, 1x6), was stumped by Rahul off Krunal, CSK slid to 90 for five in 12.2 overs.

The fireworks from Moeen Ali (30, 20b, 3x6) and Dhoni helped, but the total proved not competitive enough.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Chennai Super Kings /

KL Rahul /

MS Dhoni

