MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni leads list of most runs scored in 20th over in IPL 2024

The 42-year-old has played at least one ball in the last over four times this season. In 16 balls, Dhoni has hit six sixes - most - and has a strike rate of 356.25.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 21:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni scored a 28 runs in nine balls during the LSG vs CSK match in IPL 2024.
MS Dhoni scored a 28 runs in nine balls during the LSG vs CSK match in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

MS Dhoni scored a 28 runs in nine balls during the LSG vs CSK match in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

MS Dhoni smashed 16 runs in the last over of the innings during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. He remained unbeaten on 28 off nine balls that he hit with the help of two sixes and three fours.

Dhoni now leads the list of most runs scored in the 20th over of the innings of the IPL 2024 season - 57.

The 42-year-old has played at least one ball in the last over four times this season. In 16 balls, Dhoni has hit six sixes - most - and at a strike rate of 356.25.

Track all MS Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2024 here

Most runs in 20th over in IPL 2024

1) MS Dhoni - 57 runs, 16 balls, six sixes, 356.25 strike rate

2) Romario Shepherd - 47 runs, 13 balls, five sixes, 361.33 strike rate

3) Dinesh Karthik - 39 runs, 14 balls, four sixes, 278.57 strike rate

The former CSK captain is already the leading run-scorer in the last over in IPL history with 772 runs in 99 innings (313 balls faced). He has hit most sixes in the 20th over in IPL - 65 - and has a strike rate of 246.64.

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 /

MS Dhoni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL playoff Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE SCORE: OFC 2-1 KBFC, Isak gives Juggernauts the lead in extra-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 32/0 (4), KL Rahul and de Kock start strong
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni leads list of most runs scored in 20th over in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alexander Zverev slumps to defeat against Garin in Munich quarterfinal
    AFP
  5. Etcheverry sees off Norrie to head into Barcelona Open semis
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni leads list of most runs scored in 20th over in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looks to continue winning momentum against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IPL 2024: ‘I am still learning, and T20 for me is all about evolving,’ says Jaydev Unadkat
    V.S. Aravind
  4. IPL 2024: At Sunrisers, the aim has been to be aggressive and take control of the Powerplay, says Travis Head
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024: How Sanjay Bangar’s ‘You’re not just a slogger’ comment inspired Punjab Kings sensation Ashutosh Sharma
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL playoff Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE SCORE: OFC 2-1 KBFC, Isak gives Juggernauts the lead in extra-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 32/0 (4), KL Rahul and de Kock start strong
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni leads list of most runs scored in 20th over in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alexander Zverev slumps to defeat against Garin in Munich quarterfinal
    AFP
  5. Etcheverry sees off Norrie to head into Barcelona Open semis
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment