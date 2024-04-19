LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni leads list of most runs scored in 20th over in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni smashed 16 runs in the last over of the innings during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. He remained unbeaten on 28 off nine balls that he hit with the help of two sixes and three fours.

Dhoni now leads the list of most runs scored in the 20th over of the innings of the IPL 2024 season - 57.

The 42-year-old has played at least one ball in the last over four times this season. In 16 balls, Dhoni has hit six sixes - most - and at a strike rate of 356.25.

Most runs in 20th over in IPL 2024

1) MS Dhoni - 57 runs, 16 balls, six sixes, 356.25 strike rate

2) Romario Shepherd - 47 runs, 13 balls, five sixes, 361.33 strike rate

3) Dinesh Karthik - 39 runs, 14 balls, four sixes, 278.57 strike rate

The former CSK captain is already the leading run-scorer in the last over in IPL history with 772 runs in 99 innings (313 balls faced). He has hit most sixes in the 20th over in IPL - 65 - and has a strike rate of 246.64.