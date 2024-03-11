MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Hockey India announced on Monday the 28-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to commence from March 12-30 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 11:14 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics.
Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India announced on Monday the 28-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, scheduled to commence on March 12 until March 30 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The upcoming camp is significant as the Indian team will aim to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the crucial Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team returns to camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, where they are currently placed third after claiming 15 points from 8 matches across Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs. The league will resume on 22nd May 2024 in Antwerp, Belgium, before moving to London on 1st June and then the Netherlands for the final leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.

LISTEN | Podcast: Indian hockey in crisis? What to make of Janneke Schopman, Elena Norman’s exit?

Indian men’s team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We are looking to begin an important block of training in this camp, and we need to ensure we are in the best shape possible before heading for a series of test matches in Australia. The players chosen for the camp will be in contention to play the upcoming set of important games; hence, we have picked a group of experienced players along with some youngsters who played in the Pro League as well.”

“The Pro League mini-tournament in Odisha proved to be an excellent testing ground, but there is always room for improvement, and we will look to set things straight well before the final leg of the Pro League and the Paris 2024 Olympics,” he added.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team 28-member Core Group:
GOALKEEPERS
Krishan Bahadur Pathak
PR Sreejesh
Suraj Karkera
DEFENDERS
Harmanpreet Singh
Jarmanpreet Singh
Amit Rohidas
Jugraj Singh
Sanjay
Sumit
Amir Ali
MIDFIELDERS
Manpreet Singh
Hardik Singh
Vivek Sagar Prasad
Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Shamsher Singh
Nilakanta Sharma
Rajkumar Pal
Vishnukant Singh
FORWARDS
Akashdeep Singh
Mandeep Singh
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
Abhishek
Dilpreet Singh
Sukhjeet Singh
Gurjant Singh
Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Boby Singh Dhami
Araijeet Singh Hundal

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

FIH Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev reaches quarterfinals, one win away from Paris Olympic quota
    PTI
  3. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: VID 71/4, trails by 153 runs; Thakare frustrates MUM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game
    AP
  5. WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India says women’s national championship will be selection trial to pick new core probables
    PTI
  4. Defending Asian champions Trophy title crucial to becoming the best, says Hardik Singh
    PTI
  5. Hockey India: Statements by outgoing officials claiming divisions within the organisation are not correct
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Nishant Dev reaches quarterfinals, one win away from Paris Olympic quota
    PTI
  3. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: VID 71/4, trails by 153 runs; Thakare frustrates MUM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game
    AP
  5. WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment