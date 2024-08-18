The ongoing renovation of the National Bank Stadium in Karachi has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move the second Test against Bangladesh to Rawalpindi.

The decision meant that Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will now host both matches of the series with the first Test starting on Wednesday. The second Test will be played from August 30.

The stadium in Karachi is being renovated for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, and earlier the PCB had planned to host the second Test there without spectators.

However, the PCB said on Sunday that construction experts have now advised them that there will be “noise pollution” due to the ongoing renovation work that could disturb the players.

“Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and well-being of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media,” the PCB said in a statement.

The PCB said it did not want to interrupt the renovation work at the stadium because it wanted the venue to be operationally ready for the Champions Trophy in time. Pakistan is due to host the Champions Trophy from February 19, 2025.

The PCB also said it consulted with all the stakeholders, including the Bangladesh Cricket Board, before shifting the venue for the second Test.

Karachi is also due to host one of the three Test matches against England in October, but the PCB said it will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts.

“At this stage, we will not like to speculate,” the PCB said. “(We) will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board updated.”