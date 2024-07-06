From Neeraj Chopra to the Indian hockey team, here are the Indian Olympic medallists who will take part in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
ATHLETICS
Neeraj Chopra
Paris 2024 qualification:
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra needed just one big throw at the World Championships to qualify for the men’s javelin throw final as well as 2024 Paris Games, pulling off a commendable first-attempt of 88.77m.
With the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark being 85.50m, Neeraj easily qualified for his second Olympics. He went on to win won India’s first-ever gold medal at the Worlds with an effort of 88.17m in the final.
Performance at Tokyo Olympics:
Neeraj Chopra made history by winning India’s first-ever athletics gold at the Olympics in the men’s javelin throw at Tokyo 2020, with a best throw of 87.58m. He is only the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008, to secure an individual gold at the Olympics. Neeraj also became the first Indian since independence to win a medal in athletics at the Olympic Games.
BADMINTON
P V Sindhu
Paris 2024 qualification:
P. V. Sindhu is set to participate in her third straight Olympics in Paris later this year after featuring in the final ‘Paris Ranking Lists’ released by the Badminton World Federation. The ‘Paris Ranking Lists’ are based on ranking points from 10 best results for every shuttler between May 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024. Sindhu is 12th amongst the Top 16 shuttlers who have automatically qualified for Paris in women’s singles.
Performance at Tokyo Olympics:
Shuttler P. V. Sindhu comfortably won her women’s singles bronze medal match 21-13, 21-15 against China’s He Bing Jiao to become the first individual female Olympian from India to win two medals. The win came a day after Sindhu lost her semifinal to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying 18-21, 12-21.
BOXING
Lovlina Borgohain
Paris 2024 qualification:
Lovlina Borgohain secured her spot for the Paris Olympics by advancing to the final of the women’s 75kg category in Hangzhou. She secured a decisive victory over Thailand’s Maneekon Baison in the semifinals with a score of 5-0.
Although she faced a defeat in the final against local favorite Li Qian, ending with a silver medal, Lovlina ensured her Olympic quota spot as only the finalists were guaranteed this opportunity in her weight category.
Performance at Tokyo Olympics:
Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the women’s welterweight after losing to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli 0-5 in the semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics. She became only the second Indian woman pugilist and third overall, after Vijender Singh (bronze in 2008) and Mary Kom (bronze in 2012) to climb the podium. However, the 23-year-old was not satisfied with the result.
WEIGHTLIFTING
Mirabai Chanu
Paris 2024 qualification:
Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, secured her qualification for the 2024 Paris Games by finishing third in the women’s 49kg Group B event at the IWF World Cup. Despite returning from a six-month injury hiatus, Chanu lifted a total of 184kg (81kg in snatch and 103kg in clean and jerk).
This competition served as the final and mandatory qualifier for the Paris Olympics and with her performance, Chanu successfully met the qualification criteria for Paris, which included participating in two compulsory events and three other qualifying events.
Performance at Tokyo Olympics:
Mirabai Chanu’s outstanding performance secured India its first medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she secured the silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting category. Hailing from Manipur, the 26-year-old lifted a total of 202 kg, placing second behind China’s Hou Zhihui, who won gold with 210 kg.
Chanu lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in the clean and jerk segment. Her achievement makes her only the second Indian weightlifter, after Karnam Malleswari in 2000, to earn an Olympic medal.
HOCKEY
Indian men’s team
Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Hardik Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh
Paris 2024 qualification:
At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Indian men’s hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, secured the qualification for the Paris Olympics by winning the gold medal.
The Men in Blue topped their group with a perfect record of five wins in the group stage. In the gold medal match, India dominated over Japan, sealing a convincing 5-1 victory, confirming its direct qualification for the Paris Olympics.
Performance at Tokyo Olympics:
The Indian men’s hockey team overturned a 1-3 deficit to earn its first Olympic medal in 41 years with a 5-4 win over Germany in a high-octane bronze medal match in Tokyo. This is India’s fifth medal at the Tokyo Olympics and 12th medal for the Indian men’s hockey team (eight gold, one silver and three bronze) at the Olympics, which makes it the sole best-performing nation in history.
