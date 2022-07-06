Gujarat Giants appoints Ram Mehar Singh as head coach for upcoming PKL season

Gujarat Giants has appointed Ram Mehar Singh as its head coach for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Ram Mehar Singh had led Patna Pirates to the title in 2017 and runner-up finish last year.

We heartily welcome – as the head coach of Gujarat Giants #GarjegaGujarat#vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/JAdpmUFHki — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) July 6, 2022

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants, coached by Manpreet Singh, suffered a 29-49 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru Bulls in the second Eliminator of previous season.

Ram Mehar Singh was the captain of the Indian team that won gold medals at the 1998 and 2002 Asian Games. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2003.