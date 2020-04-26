Ravi Mittal named new Sports Secretary

Ravi Mittal has been appointed as the new Sports Secretary, replacing incumbent Radheshyam Jhulaniya in the latest round of transfers on Sunday.

The 1986-batch Bihar Cadre officer is currently Secretary in the I&B Ministry. He is expected to take charge immediately after being relieved of his duties in I&B. Former I&B Secretary Amit Khare, whom Mittal replaced in December last, has been re-given the charge in addition to being Higher Education, HRD.

Jhulaniya had been brought into Sports Ministry in February last and has been at loggerheads with sports federations and the IOA right from the beginning with the Sports Minister having to intercede on several occasions. The latest incident less than 10 days ago saw the IOA complaining of ministry officials infringing on the autonomy and independence of NSFs by seeking direct reports from High Performance Directors and other staff before Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju issued clarifications.

Jhulaniya has not been assigned any department yet and is expected to revert to Madhya Pradesh, his parent cadre.