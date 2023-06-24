Special Olympics: India’s medal tally swells to 96

On a rainy day that led to cancellations and postponements of almost all outdoor events at the Special Olympics World Games, India’s roller skaters won plenty of medals.

In roller-skating, the Indian contingent added nine medals to the tally (3 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze).

Among the gold medallists were Md. Nissar (30m slalom) and Aryan and Abhijit, who are part of the 2x100m relay.

READ |India crosses 50-medal mark at Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin

Judo proved to be another happy hunting ground for India on Friday. A day before, Suhalia Parveen’s silver had helped India open its medal account in the sport. She was joined by two more medallists on the mat 24 hours later.

In the male Level 2 category, Prince Solanki won bronze, while Muskan won gold in the female Level 3 category. The latter won both her bouts comprehensively to bring home the country’s first gold in judo.

In table tennis, three medals were confirmed. In an all-Indian final, in the U21-D3, Vighnesh Lokeshwar Naik beat Gunocean Singh Bedi 3-1 to take home the gold.

In the women’s singles 30-D3, Alivelamma Gujjala ran through the field unbeaten to take home the gold. Throughout four matches, Alivelamma dropped just one game to dominate her way to the gold medal.

India’s brilliance in powerlifting extended to another day, with four more medals added to the tally.

In the 93kg category, Anurag Prasad won three golds (squat, deadlift, and combined) and one silver in the bench press. By the end of action on Friday, India had taken its medal tally to 96 (Gold: 33; Silver: 37; Bronze: 25).