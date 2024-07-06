MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tour de France 2024: Girmay wins Stage Eight as race remembers French president De Gaulle

Girmay’s second stage win after his historic triumph at Turin on Monday extended his lead atop the best sprinter standings in the green jersey.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 21:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Wanty’s Biniam Girmay celebrates on the podium wearing the green jersey after winning stage 8.
Wanty’s Biniam Girmay celebrates on the podium wearing the green jersey after winning stage 8. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Wanty’s Biniam Girmay celebrates on the podium wearing the green jersey after winning stage 8. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Eritrean sprinter Biniam Girmay won stage eight of the Tour de France on Saturday at a finish line in the village where former French president Charles de Gaulle lived and is buried.

Girmay became the first black African to win a stage on the Tour de France on stage 3.

Overnight leader Tadej Pogacar retained his 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel in the general standings while defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is third.

Girmay’s second stage win after his historic triumph at Turin on Monday extended his lead atop the best sprinter standings in the green jersey.

Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X raced ahead of the peloton for most of the afternoon staying ahead for 170km and extending his lead in the king of the mountains polka dot jersey race for at least two more stages.

The stage ended in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, home of de Gaulle and his wife Yvonne.

De Gaulle led the Free French during WWII and was later president and architect of the Fifth French Republic.

Olympic medal hope and 2019 world road race champion Mads Pedersen pulled out of the Tour “to focus on other goals” ahead of stage eight having failed to shake off a shoulder injury.

Sunday’s circuit around Troyes in the Champagne-growing region features 14 gravel sections in a Tour de France first opening up to the growing popularity to gravel racing.

Related Topics

Tour de France 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 0-0 SUI; Bellingham starts despite ban; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tour de France 2024: Girmay wins Stage Eight as race remembers French president De Gaulle
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev suffers injury scare but holds off Norrie to reach round four
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Murray’s career in the Grand Slam over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Tour de France 2024: Girmay wins Stage Eight as race remembers French president De Gaulle
    AFP
  2. Who are Indian Olympic medallists participating in Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: 13-member medical team to accompany Indian athletes at Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024: From Sakshi winning a wrestling medal to Neeraj clinching gold, Olympic sports have come a long way in India
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Paris 2024: Top 10 Indian athletes who participated in Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 0-0 SUI; Bellingham starts despite ban; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the ENG vs SUI quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tour de France 2024: Girmay wins Stage Eight as race remembers French president De Gaulle
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev suffers injury scare but holds off Norrie to reach round four
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Murray’s career in the Grand Slam over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment