Photos In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics Sportstar looks back at some of the most iconic moments from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Team Sportstar 12 July, 2021 18:27 IST Silver for Sindhu (Badminton, India)- The ace shuttler became the first Indian woman to win a silver in Rio in 2016. Having defeated Japanese star Nozomi Okuhara in straight sets in the semifinals, Sindhu set up a final clash with Spaniard, Carolina Marin. A gold was not to be as she lost 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 to Marin, settling for silver instead. Sindhu joined the ranks of shooters Rayavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar to win silver at the Olympics for India. Photo: PTI 1/10 Brazil for the win (Football, Brazil)- Having finished first in the group stage ahead of Denmark, Iraq and South Africa, Brazil was the clear favourite. Brazil defeated Colombia 2-0 to make it to the top four, however, the semifinal match seemed one-sided as Brazil defeated Honduras 6-0 to book a place in the finals. After a 1-1 draw in the final against Germany, Brazil won 5-4 on penalties with Neymar, scoring the decisive penalty to strike gold in front of the home crowd. Photo: AP 2/10 Olympic swansong (Swimming, USA) - One of the most decorated swimmers of all times, 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps competed in his last edition of the Games at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having already won four golds and silver in individual and relay swimming events at the games, Phelps added another gold medal by winning the 4*100 metres Medley Relay with his United States teammates Ryan Murphy, Cody Miller and Nathan Adrian. Photo: Getty Images 3/10 Five for Biles (Gymnastics, USA)- Despite 2016 Rio Olympics being her first Olympics, Simone Biles was the favourite for the title given her performance at the World Championships. Biles won five medals which included four gold in all-round, team, vault and floor events, and one bronze on the beam. Photo: Getty Images 4/10 Bolt from the blue (Athletics, Jamaica) - On a record-breaking rampage of sorts, Usain Bolt, considered one of the fastest men in history, added yet another feather to his cap at the Rio Olympics. Though the Jamaican did not look his best at the Games, he still managed to win gold medals in all three events he competed in- the 100m, 200m and 4*100m relay - making history yet again. Photo: AP 5/10 Rise of the underdog (Tennis, Puerto Rico)- Monica Puig caused a huge upset when she defeated favourite Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6–4, 4–6, 6–1 to claim her country's first ever Olympic gold in the women's tennis singles at the Rio Games. Photo: AP 6/10 Golden throw (Hammer Throw, Poland)- Anita Wlodarczyk, had the best time out on the field by getting an early lead with a throw of 76.35m in the women's hammer throw finals. However, she was just warming up as her next throw crossed the 80m-mark and landed on 80.40m. Wlodarczyk's third throw proved to be the best as she bested her own world record by 1.21m with a new WR and Olympic record throw of 82.29m, confirming a gold medal in the process. She was the only woman to have three throws above 80m in the Rio Olympics with her fifth throw landing on the 81.74m mark. Photo: Getty Images 7/10 Maiden gold (Rugby sevens, Fiji)- Fiji won its first ever Olympic medal after it defeated Great Britain 43-7 in the finals of men's rugby sevens match in Rio. Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in the 2016 Games and incorporates hard tackles and fast runs as opposed to the traditional 15-player variant. Photo: AP 8/10 Victory splash (Diving, Great Britain) - In a three-way fight between Great Britain, the United States of America and China for the top spot in the finals of the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving after the first five dives, Great Britain's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears came out on top with a splendid final attempt worth 91.20 points. Photo: Reuters 9/10 Prize catch (Diving, China)- Chinese diver He Zi won silver in the women's 3m springboard event in Rio. However, another valuable surprise awaited after the medal ceremony when her diving teammate and erstwhile boyfriend Qin Kai popped the question. Qin had also won bronze in the men's synchronised diving with Cao Yuan, making this an Olympics to remember for this couple for more reasons than one. Photo: Getty Images 10/10