In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Golden throw (Hammer Throw, Poland)- Anita Wlodarczyk, had the best time out on the field by getting an early lead with a throw of 76.35m in the women’s hammer throw finals. However, she was just warming up as her next throw crossed the 80m-mark and landed on 80.40m. Wlodarczyk's third throw proved to be the best as she bested her own world record by 1.21m with a new WR and Olympic record throw of 82.29m, confirming a gold medal in the process. She was the only woman to have three throws above 80m in the Rio Olympics with her fifth throw landing on the 81.74m mark. Photo: Getty Images

