Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths dies aged 77

Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths has died at the age of 77 after a long battle with dementia, his family has confirmed.

The British player came through qualifying to beat Dennis Taylor in the 1979 Crucible final and also won the Masters and UK Championship to complete the sport’s illustrious Triple Crown.

Griffiths’ son Wayne wrote on Facebook: “To our friends and snooker followers in general, we are deeply saddened to share the news of our loss.

“Terry Griffiths... passed away peacefully on 1st December, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved home-town in South Wales.”

READ:Snooker player Mark King banned for five years for fixing match and providing inside information

The World Snooker Tour described Griffiths as an “all-time snooker great”, adding: “Our sincere condolences to Terry’s family and many friends. He was loved and respected by everyone in the sport.”

The Welshman was a fixture at the top of the sport during the 1980s and early 1990s, reaching at least the quarterfinals of the World Championship for nine straight years -- including the final again in 1988.

He retired from playing after a first-round defeat by Mark Williams at the 1997 World Championship.

Griffiths coached a number of top players including Williams, Stephen Hendry and Mark Allen.

Three-time world champion Williams described Griffiths as a “mentor, coach, friend, legend” on social media.

World number one Judd Trump, who won the UK Championship on Sunday, was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: “It is incredibly sad news. He is a legend of the game.

“Terry was a very witty guy. Whenever I was at the Welsh Open, he would come over and make a joke. I had a good connection with him.”