India’s Anjum Moudgil on Sunday won a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup.

Anjum shot 402.9 in the final round to finish third. She had 100.7 in kneeling, 101.6 in prone and 200.6 in standing position.

She had qualified for the finals after finishing sixth in the ranking round on Saturday.

Germany’s Anna Janssen won the gold while Italy’s Barbara Gambaro took the silver medal.

Anjum had won a silver in the 2018 Changwon World Cup.

India consolidated its position at the top of medal tally with a total of 11 medals (four gold, five silver and two bronze).