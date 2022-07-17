Shooting

Anjum Moudgil wins bronze in Changwon Shooting World Cup

Anjum shot 402.9 in the final round to finish third. She had 100.7 in kneeling, 101.6 in prone and 200.6 in standing position.

PTI
17 July, 2022 11:28 IST
Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil poses with her bronze medal.

Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil poses with her bronze medal. | Photo Credit: -

India’s Anjum Moudgil on Sunday won a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup.

She had qualified for the finals after finishing sixth in the ranking round on Saturday.

Germany’s Anna Janssen won the gold while Italy’s Barbara Gambaro took the silver medal.

Anjum had won a silver in the 2018 Changwon World Cup.

India consolidated its position at the top of medal tally with a total of 11 medals (four gold, five silver and two bronze).

