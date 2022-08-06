SHOOTING

National shotgun trials: Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan leads

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan led with 72 after three rounds of skeet in the fifth National shotgun selection trials in Jaipur on Saturday.

Mairaj had rounds of 25, 24 and 23. He was followed by Kuldeep Sanyashi and Olympian Angad Vir Bajwa on 71. Rituraj Bundela and Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 70.

There will be two more rounds on Sunday, followed by the semifinals and medal round.

In women’s section, it was Areeba Khan leading on 72, followed by Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on 70. Darshna Rathore (67), Ganemat Sekhon (65), Parinaaz Dhaliwal (64) followed the leading pack.

Rituraj Singh Bundela (70) and Areeba Khan (72) led in the junior men’s and women’s sections respectively.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Yuki and Saketh in doubles final

Yuki and Saketh in doubles final Second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles semifinals of the $53,120 Challenger tennis tournament in Lexington.

In the final, the Indian pair was scheduled to take on Gijs Brouwer and Aidan McHugh.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Lexington, Karman Kaur Thandi was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by qualifier Peyton Stearns in the quarterfinals.

In the $25,000 event in Rio, Riya Bhatia reached the singles semifinals and the doubles final.

In the ITF men’s event in Tunisia, Niki Poonacha and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli won the doubles title.

THE RESULTS: $53,120 Challenger, Lexington, US Doubles (semifinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Purav Raja & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-3. $60,000 ITF women, Lexington, US Singles (quarterfinals): Peyton Stearns (US) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-3, 6-1. $25,000 ITF women, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Singles (quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia bt Romina Couno (Per) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles (semifinals): Maria Paulina Perez-Garcia (Col) & Riya Bhatia bt Romina Couno (Per) & Sabastiani Leon (US) 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (semifinals): Yao Xinxin (Chn) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Kottingbrunn, Austria Doubles (semifinals): Karolina Kubanova & Ivana Sebestova (Cze) bt Tiphanie Fiquet (Fra) & Zeel Desai 1-6, 6-2, [11-9]. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (final): Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Li Majun & Tang Sheng (Chn) 6-3, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ATHLETICS

World Athletics U-20 Championships: Triple jump silver for Selva Prabhu

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won the men’s triple jump silver in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Cali, Colombia, on Friday.

The 17-year-old from Madurai, who is coached by Cuban Yoandris Betanzos at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, produced a personal best 16.15m in his second attempt and finished behind Jamaica’s Jayden Hibbert who set a new championships record (17.27m) while taking the gold.

It was India’s third medal at the under-20 Worlds, with the 4x400m mixed relay team (silver) and Rupal Chaudhary (bronze in women’s 400m) bringing the other medals earlier.

Meanwhile Vivek Kumar missed a medal after finishing fourth in the men’s javelin throw with a personal best 72.17m. Ukraine’s Artur Felfner won the gold with 79.36m.

Nandini Agasara set a new under-20 national record, clocking 13.34s, while finishing third in the women’s 100m hurdles and qualifying for the final as one of the fastest losers.

The men’s 4x400m relay team of Barath Sridhar, Deepak Rohilla, Rihan Choudhary and Kapil finished fifth in the semifinal in 3:15.00s and failed to progress further.

-Stan Rayan