Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ayushi Podder seeks to retain her original selection in rifle 3-position event

Ayushi expressed shock about being dropped from her main event, the 50-metre rifle 3-position, for the World University Games to be staged in Chengdu, China, from July 28 to August 8.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 21:05 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
File image of Ayushi Podder.
File image of Ayushi Podder. | Photo Credit: Instagram/AyushiPodder
infoIcon

File image of Ayushi Podder. | Photo Credit: Instagram/AyushiPodder

One of the leading young shooters of the country, who has two Junior World Championship silver medals against her name, Ayushi Podder has expressed shock about being dropped from her main event, the 50-metre rifle 3-position, for the World University Games to be staged in Chengdu, China, from July 28 to August 8.

The 21-year-old Ayushi was originally selected for both the 10-metre air rifle and 50-metre rifle events way back in 2021. In the latest communication, she has been retained only in the air rifle team in the Games being conducted after two years owing to the covid restrictions in China.

ALSO READ
Khelo India University Games: 10-gold day help Panjab University soar to the top on day nine

“My main event is 50-metre rifle 3-position. I am under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India for the same event. I am also among the probables for the upcoming Asian Games for the 3-position event. I am also preparing for the 2024 Olympics for the 50-metre rifle 3-position event. I was second in the trials conducted in 2021 for 120 shots. My medal winning chances are better in the 50-metre event”, wrote Ayushi to the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), but has not received any response.

Interestingly, while the ISSF has brought back the 60-shot format for rifle 3-position event, the University Games are scheduled to have 120-shot format, as was in practice during the last Olympic cycle.

“I am a junior World Championship medallist and also a junior world record holder in 50-metre 3-position event. Then, why am I removed from my main event”, asked Ayushi while seeking to be reinstated in the 50-metre event.

Each country can nominate 10 rifle shooters and 11 pistol shooters for the World University Games.

While depositing the individual expenses of Rs.1,89,000 as her share, Ayushi has assured that she would shoot her best in both air rifle and rifle 3-position if she is allowed to compete as per her original selection.

Sarabjot Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu, Manu Bhaker, Adarsh Singh and Yashaswini Singh Deshwal are the other shooters selected from Ayushi’s team, the Panjab University, Chandigarh.

On another note, there are shooters who have expressed concern about retaining the team selected two years ago in shooting while fresh selection trials were being conducted in other games like archery, athletics, badminton and volleyball as late as June 14 and 15.

Related Topics

Ayushi Podder /

World University Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ayushi Podder seeks to retain her original selection in rifle 3-position event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. FIH Pro League 2022-23 Highlights: Harmanpreet scores brace as India beats Belgium 5-1, gets first win under coach Fulton
    Team Sportstar
  4. Take responsibility, technical director tells French players after dismal campaign
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup final: Man United looks to derail tactically superior City’s treble hopes
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Ayushi Podder seeks to retain her original selection in rifle 3-position event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Manu, Sarabjot clinch mixed air pistol gold at Khelo India University Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Esha Singh looking to shoot for the stars as Paris 2024 fast approaches
    Kavita Menon
  4. Khelo India University Games 2023: Kamaljeet beats World Cup gold medallist Sarabjot in air pistol final 
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Mehuli Ghosh hopes to better ranking, make India squad for Asian Games and World Championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ayushi Podder seeks to retain her original selection in rifle 3-position event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. FIH Pro League 2022-23 Highlights: Harmanpreet scores brace as India beats Belgium 5-1, gets first win under coach Fulton
    Team Sportstar
  4. Take responsibility, technical director tells French players after dismal campaign
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup final: Man United looks to derail tactically superior City’s treble hopes
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment