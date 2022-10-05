Gill-Deesawala pair clinch bronze at Shotgun World Championship

Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Zahra Muffaddal Deesawala beat Aidin Burns and Mikena Fulton of USA 5-1 for the bronze medal in junior mixed skeet event of the Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia.

The Indian pair had scraped through in the sixth place with 132 in qualification, one point ahead of China’s Wang Yingzi and Ran Mingxin.

Britain beat the other Chinese team 6-4 for the gold, while Italy beat Slovakia 4-1 in the shoot-off after the teams were tied 5-5 in the other bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, both the Indian junior men’s and women’s teams made it to the bronze medal match on Wednesday.

Bhavtegh added the team bronze medal, along with Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ritu Raj Bundela, as the Indian trio beat Czech Republic 6-2.

The junior women’s team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Areeba Khan and Deesawala was beaten 7-3 for the bronze by the Slovakia team of Adela Supekova, Adriana Zajickova and Miroslava Hockova.

With a gold, a silver and two bronze medals so far, the Indian team was fifth on the medals table behind Italy, Britain, USA and China.