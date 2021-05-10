Shotgun World Cup: Gurjoat Khangura shoots 120, misses skeet final by three points

Gurjoat Khangura shot 120 out of 125 and missed the skeet final by three points in the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, on Monday.



Gurjoat had shot 121 to get into the final in the last World Cup in Delhi in March.



The 26-year-old had a series of 25, 25, 24, 24 and 22. He spoilt his chances in the last round, after having been 74 out of 75 overnight, in a highly competitive field of 112 shooters.

Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa had a series of 24, 23, 24, 24 and 23 that placed him 50th. Gurjoat finished 34th.



Tammaro Cassandro of Italy topped the qualification with a perfect 125.