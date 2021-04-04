Indian shooting team for Tokyo Olympics announced

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) selection committee has announced a list of 15 shooters who will represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

The apex body has also named two reserves in each discipline keeping in mind the vagaries of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World number one Elavenil Valarivan was included in the squad at the expense of quota winner Chinki Yadav, who had claimed a gold in the Delhi World Cup last month.

Manu Bhaker will be fielded in both the women's 25m pistol alongside the experienced Rahi Sarnobat and in her pet 10m air pistol event with Yashaswini Singh Deswal. She will also Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Anjum Moudgil, who was the first Indian shooter along with Apurvi Chandela to earn a quota for the Games at the 2018 World Championships, will be fielded in women's rifle 3 positions event along with the seasoned Tejaswini Sawant.

Chandela and Elavenil will participate in the women's 10m air rifle event.

The shooters were selected based on their performance in the NRAI's four-year Olympic qualifying cycle, starting with the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games followed by the World Championships (both in 2018), all four World Cups, Asian Championships in 2019 and the selection trials earlier this year.