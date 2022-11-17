Asian Airgun Championship: Indian junior women’s team wins pistol gold

Indian women’s junior team, comprising Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Shikha Narwal, won the air pistol team gold at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, Thursday. The Indian trio beat Korea 16-12 after being consistently on top in two-stage qualification.

But host Korea managed to wrest the air pistol gold from India’s grasp in the senior women’s team event.

Korea beat India 16-12 for the gold medal after the Indian trio of Rhythm Sangwan, Palak Ghulia and Yuvika Tomar had topped the second stage. It was a rare loss for India, which has otherwise been dominating the championship, sweeping most of the gold medals.

The championship will wind up with the mixed pistol team events on Friday.