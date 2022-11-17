Shooting

Asian Airgun Championship: Indian junior women’s team wins pistol gold

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 17 November, 2022 20:25 IST
Manu Bhaker, Shikha Narwal and Esha Singh win the junior women’s air pistol team gold at the Asian Airgun Championship in Korea on Thursday.

Manu Bhaker, Shikha Narwal and Esha Singh win the junior women's air pistol team gold at the Asian Airgun Championship in Korea on Thursday.

Indian women’s junior team, comprising Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Shikha Narwal, won the air pistol team gold at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, Thursday. The Indian trio beat Korea 16-12 after being consistently on top in two-stage qualification.

But host Korea managed to wrest the air pistol gold from India’s grasp in the senior women’s team event.

Korea beat India 16-12 for the gold medal after the Indian trio of Rhythm Sangwan, Palak Ghulia and Yuvika Tomar had topped the second stage. It was a rare loss for India, which has otherwise been dominating the championship, sweeping most of the gold medals.

The championship will wind up with the mixed pistol team events on Friday.

The results:
Air pistol
Women team: 1. Korea (Yoo Hyunyoung, Kim Jangmi, Kim Bomi) 16 (576) 861; 2. India (Rhythm Sangwan, Palak Ghulia, Yuvika Tomar) 12 (578) 854; 3. Singapore 16 (573) 854; 4. Kazakhstan 10 (563) 861.
Junior women team: 1. India (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal) 16 (576) 862; 2. Korea (Yang Jiin, Kim Minseo, Kim Juhee) 12 (562) 857; 3. Singapore 16 (555) 837; 4. Uzbekistan 6 (558) 838.

