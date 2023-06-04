Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

ISSF Junior World Cup: Gautami Bhanot, Abhinav Shaw win 10m air rifle mixed gold

ISSF Junior World Cup: Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw won gold in 10m air rifle gold defeating Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere of France 16-12 in Suhl, Germany.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 22:04 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Mixed air rifle gold medallists Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Sunday.
Mixed air rifle gold medallists Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mixed air rifle gold medallists Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw won the mixed air rifle gold by beating Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere of France 16-12 in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Sunday.

It was the second gold for India after the air pistol gold won by Sainyam.

In mixed air pistol, Sainyam and Abhinav Choudhary topped qualification with 578 but were beaten to the gold 16-12 by the Koreans Kim Juri and Kim Manghyun.

The second Indian team of Suruchi Singh and Shubham Bisla won the bronze by beating Uzbekistan 16-14.

India was on top of the medals table with two gold, one silver and one bronze, while Korea followed with one gold and two silver. Italy was the third to win a gold medal.

In junior men’s skeet, Ritu Raj Bundela (116), Abhay Singh Sekhon (115), Munek Battula (113) and Harmehar Singh (111) placed 19th, 21st, 26th and 32nd respectively.

In junior women’s skeet, Raiza Dhillon placed 11th with 108 as she missed the final by two points. Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala and Sanjana Sood shot 106 for the 14th and 16th spots.

Results:
Mixed air rifle: 1. India-2 (Gautami Bhanot, Abhinav Shaw) 17 (628.3); 2. France (Oceanne Muller, Romain Aufrere) 7 (630.2); 3. Norway (Pemille Nor-Woll, Jens Oestli) 17 (627.4); 4. Italy (Anna Schiavon, Luca Sbarbati) 13 (626.6); 7. India (Swati Chowdhury, Saalim) 624.3.
Mixed air pistol: 1. Korea (Kim Juri, Kim Kanghyun) 16 (577); 2. Inia (Sainyam, Abhinav Choudhary) 12 (578); 3. India-2 (Suruchi Singh, Shubham Bisla) 16 (571); 4. Uzbekistan (Nigina Saidkulova, Mukhammad Kamalov) 14 (571).

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
