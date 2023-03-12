Shooting

ISSF Shotgun World Cup: USA tops medal tally as India ends shooting WC campaign with a bronze

Prithviraj Tondaiman won the only medal for India, a bronze in men’s trap, while the United States of America finished on top of the table with three gold medals at the World Cup.

PTI
DOHA 12 March, 2023 20:56 IST
DOHA 12 March, 2023 20:56 IST
Prithviraj won the only medal for India in men’s trap.

Prithviraj won the only medal for India in men’s trap. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Prithviraj Tondaiman won the only medal for India, a bronze in men’s trap, while the United States of America finished on top of the table with three gold medals at the World Cup.

The Indian trap mixed team of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh finished sixth as the country’s shooters ended the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here on Sunday with just a bronze medal.

Prithviraj and Shreyasi shot a combined score of 142 out of 150 in the qualification, which was a point less than the bronze medal match qualifying score of 143, attained by Turkey and Poland.

Also Read
Prithviraj Tondaiman wins bronze for India at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2023

On Saturday, Prithviraj had won an individual bronze in men’s trap.

United States topped the tally with three gold.

Prithviraj and Shreyasi needed to be among the top four in the 24-team trap mixed team field.

They remained in contention till the 100-target stage but rounds of 23 each in the final set of 50 targets, pegged them back.

The USA team comprising William Hinton and Alicia Kathleen Gough beat Kuwait’s Talal Alrashidi and Sarah Alhawal 6-0 in the gold medal match to clinch the title. Poland won bronze.

The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup is scheduled in Bhopal from March 20.

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal

Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist

Gagan Narang: I always wanted to be on the Sportstar pullouts

Slide shows

When India celebrated Abhinav Bindra’s Gold medal

Rio-bound Indian shooters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us