ISSF World Championship 2023: Amanpreet Singh wins gold in men’s 25m standard pistol, Women’s team bags bronze

Amanpreet Singh won the gold in 25-metre standard pistol to help India maintain its No. 2 status behind China on the medals table in the World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

Harsh Gupta missed the bronze by one point, and the Indian team missed the bronze by two points.

In women’s standard pistol, the Indian shooters were unable to make an impact in the individual event in a small field, but won the team bronze behind China and host Azerbaijan.

China was on top with 13 gold, six silver and five bronze medals. India was second with five gold and four bronze. USA was third with four gold, a silver and a bronze.

In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari was in the fourth spot with a score of 73 following rounds of 24, 25 and 24. Jessica Rossi of Italy led with 75. Manisha Keer (68) and Preeti Rajak (67) were in the 24th and 47th spot respectively in a field of 75.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Olympian Kynan Chenai had shot 72 in three rounds, and found themselves in the 39th and 40th spots respectively in a strong field of 136 shooters.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu started well with a perfect round of 25, but lost his way with rounds of 20 and 23 thereafter. Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top six on Thursday.