Adarsh misses Paris Olympics quota by narrowest of margins

Adarsh Singh finished ninth in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, missing a Paris Olympics quota by the narrowest of margins.

Adarsh shot 583 in qualification, the same as Denys Kushnirov of Ukraine, who bagged the sixth and final qualifying spot. However, as things stood, the fourth and final Paris quota available in the event went to Estonia’s Peeter Olesk, who also shot a 583 but finished one spot ahead of Adarsh on countback. The other quotas in the event went to China, Japan, and Ukraine, respectively.

Among the other Indians in the fray in the event, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 577 to finish in the 25th spot in the 76-strong field, while Anish shot 575 to finish in the 32nd position.

India is still third on the medal tally with four gold and three bronze medals, behind powerhouses China and the USA. A total of 26 of the 101 participating nations have medalled so far.

India has also picked up three Paris Olympic quotas from the Championship, taking its overall quota haul to six.

The final Olympic event, the men’s and women’s Trap shooting competitions begin on Wednesday, with both finals scheduled on Thursday.