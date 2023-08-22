MagazineBuy Print

Adarsh misses Paris Olympics quota by narrowest of margins

Adarsh shot 583 in qualification, the same as Denys Kushnirov of Ukraine who bagged the sixth and last final qualifying spot.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 17:16 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Adarsh Singh in action
FILE PHOTO: Adarsh Singh in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Adarsh Singh in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Adarsh Singh finished ninth in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, missing a Paris Olympics quota by the narrowest of margins.

Adarsh shot 583 in qualification, the same as Denys Kushnirov of Ukraine, who bagged the sixth and final qualifying spot. However, as things stood, the fourth and final Paris quota available in the event went to Estonia’s Peeter Olesk, who also shot a 583 but finished one spot ahead of Adarsh on countback. The other quotas in the event went to China, Japan, and Ukraine, respectively.

Among the other Indians in the fray in the event, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 577 to finish in the 25th spot in the 76-strong field, while Anish shot 575 to finish in the 32nd position.

READ: Sift Kaur Samra wins Olympic quota with fifth place finish in 50m rifle 3 positions

India is still third on the medal tally with four gold and three bronze medals, behind powerhouses China and the USA. A total of 26 of the 101 participating nations have medalled so far.

India has also picked up three Paris Olympic quotas from the Championship, taking its overall quota haul to six. 

The final Olympic event, the men’s and women’s Trap shooting competitions begin on Wednesday, with both finals scheduled on Thursday.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
