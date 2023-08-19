MagazineBuy Print

Mehuli Ghosh bags Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships

India’s Mehuli Ghosh has booked the Paris 2024 Olympics quota by winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 19:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Mehuli Ghosh (right) bagged Paris 2024 Olympics quota and won bronze in the ISSF World Championship 2023.
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mehuli Ghosh (right) bagged Paris 2024 Olympics quota and won bronze in the ISSF World Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mehuli Ghosh was in brilliant form as she won the Olympic quota in women’s air rifle along with an individual bronze medal in the World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

Tilottama Sen was equally sharp in placing fourth, but with the new rule for Olympic qualification, one nation could get only one quota in a competition.

It was a brilliant performance, especially by Mehuli as she topped the qualification with 634.5 in a field of 140 shooters, before clinching the individual bronze behind two Chinese.

ALSO READ
ISSF World Championship: India clinches mixed team air pistol gold

With Ramita Jindal as the third member, the Indian team won the gold ahead of China and Germany.

In men’s air rifle, the Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Hriday Hazarika were below par, and placed 28th, 33rd and 68th respectively.

In skeet, Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 121 and placed 20th in a field of 125 shooters. A score of 123 needed a long drawn shoot-off for the last spot in the final. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (120) was 44th while Gurjoat Khangura (115) slid to the 95th spot. India was 14th among 28 in team competition.

China was on top of the medals table with seven gold, three silver and two bronze. USA climbed to the second spot with two gold and a silver. India was third with two gold and two bronze.

The results:

10m air rifle:

Men: 1. Viictor Lindgren (Swe) 251.3 (629.3); 2. Yang Haoran (Chn) 250.6 (633.9); 3. Frantisek Smetana (Cze) 227.5 (629.7); 28. Divyansh Singh Panwar 627.5; 33. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 627.3; 68. Hriday Hazarika 623.6.

Team: 1. China 1893.3 (WR); 2. Czech Republic 1884.3; 3. Croatia 1883.5; 10. India 1878.4.

Women: 1. Han Jayu (Chn) 251.4 (632.3); 2. Wang Zhillin (Chn) 250.2 (630.8); 3. Mehuli Ghosh 2298 (634.5); 4. Tilottama Sen 208.4 (631.3); 11. Ramita Jindal 630.1.

Team: 1. India (Mehuli, Tilottama, Ramita) 1895.9; 2. China 1893.7; 3. Germany 1887.5.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
