MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sift Kaur Samra wins Olympic quota with fifth place finish in 50m rifle 3 positions

Sift shot a 10.3 in her final standing shot, but it wasn’t enough to save her from elimination.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 20:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sift Kaur Samra during the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Bhopal earlier this year.
FILE PHOTO: Sift Kaur Samra during the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Bhopal earlier this year. | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sift Kaur Samra during the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Bhopal earlier this year. | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI/The Hindu

Sift Kaur Samra became the sixth Indian shooter to win a quota ahead of the Paris Olympics after she finished fifth in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the ongoing Baku World Championships.

Coming after the efforts of Mehuli Ghosh and Akhil Sheoran, it was another emphatic statement from the Indian camp about the strength of the rifle shooters. This is now India’s fifth quota in a rifle event, with one having come from shotgun earlier.

Sift shot a 10.3 in her final standing shot, but it wasn’t enough to save her from elimination.

Sift, having scored 589, had also finished fifth in qualification. The 21-year-old registered 192 in Kneeling, 199 in Prone, and 198 in Standing.

Ahead of Standing (Elimination) in the final, it had seemed unlikely that Sift would escape the first elimination. But a series of high-10s in the last position ensured she finished ahead of Korea’s Lee Eunseo, Norwegian shooter Jenny Stene, and Natalia Kochanska of Poland.

Sift in partnership with Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik missed the team bronze by six points.

India is third on the medal table with four golds and three bronze. China is on top with eight gold, five silver, and three bronze medals. USA is in the second spot with four golds, a silver and a bronze.

The results:
50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Zhang Quiongyue (Chn) 455.3 (590); 2. Han Jiayu (Chn) 463.5 (588); 3. Sagen Maddalena (USA) 451.9 (587); 5. Sift Kaur Samra 429.1 (589); 29. Ashi Chouksey 582; 40. Manini Kaushik 580.
Team: 1. USA 1774 (WR); 2. China 1773; 3. Norway 1767; 5. India 1761.

Related Topics

Sift Kaur Samra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sift Kaur Samra wins Olympic quota with fifth place finish in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Greenwood on Man United exit: The best decision is to continue my career away from Old Trafford
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023, Live Updates: Richardson, Fraser-Pryce eye women’s 100m gold; Warholm in men’s 400m hurdles semifinal action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Video: Wriddhiman Saha ‘the groundsman’ returns to roots
    Shayan Acharya
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Luis Rubiales apologises for kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Sift Kaur Samra wins Olympic quota with fifth place finish in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Akhil Sheoran secures Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Mehuli Ghosh bags Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Indian men’s skeet shooters falter at World Championship
    PTI
  5. ISSF World Championship: India clinches mixed team air pistol gold
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sift Kaur Samra wins Olympic quota with fifth place finish in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Greenwood on Man United exit: The best decision is to continue my career away from Old Trafford
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023, Live Updates: Richardson, Fraser-Pryce eye women’s 100m gold; Warholm in men’s 400m hurdles semifinal action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Video: Wriddhiman Saha ‘the groundsman’ returns to roots
    Shayan Acharya
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Luis Rubiales apologises for kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment