Olympic shooting trials to be held in April and May

There will be a series of four trials but the scores of top-three will be considered. The first two phases will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi from April 18-27.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 22:19 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India has so far secured a record 19 Olympic quotas in shooting.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India has so far secured a record 19 Olympic quotas in shooting. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India has so far secured a record 19 Olympic quotas in shooting. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday released a list of the pistol and rifle shooters who will compete in the Olympic shooting trials in New Delhi and Bhopal.

The Olympic quota winners will compete against country’s top-ranked shooters in the trials.

There will be a series of four trials but the scores of top-three will be considered. The first two phases will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi from April 18-27.

The third and fourth phase of the trials will be held at the MP Shooting Academy from May 10-19.

The list, however, does not mention shooters in the air pistol women category.

“It will be notified immediately after the conduct of ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship at Rio, Brazil,” NRAI said.

Air pistol and air rifle shooters who have secured Olympic quota places will get one bonus point. But in the case of 50m rifle and 25m pistol events, two bonus points will get added to the scores of the Olympic quota winners.

India has so far secured a record 19 Olympic quotas in shooting.

The List:
10m air pistol men: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar, Naveen and Ravinder Singh.
10m air rifle men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Karthik Sabari Raj and Sandeep Singh;
10m air rifle women: Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, Tilottama Sen, Elavenil Valarivan and Nancy.
25m rapid fire men: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, Adarsh Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat and Ankur Goel.
25m sports pistol women: Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Abhindya Patil and Simranpreet Kaur Brar.
50m Rifle 3P men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh and Niraj Kumar;
50m Rifle 3P women: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Nischal and Anjum Moudgil.

