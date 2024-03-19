MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shreyasi, Mairaj, Ganemat in 12-member shotgun squad for final Paris Olympics qualification

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the squads for various important international competitions in the run-up to the Olympics, which will be held in July-August.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 18:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh. | Photo Credit: AFP

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh, seasoned Mairaj Ahmad Khan and World Cup winner Ganemat Sekhon on Tuesday figured in a 12-member shotgun squad picked for the final Paris Games qualifying competition, to be held in Doha from April 19-29.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the squads for various important international competitions in the run-up to the Olympics, which will be held in July-August.

Four quotas, one each in men’s and women’s trap and skeet, will be up for grabs in the Doha competition. The existing quota holders have been kept out of the tournament.

Prithviraj Tondaiman and Vivaan Kapoor in men’s trap, Shreyasi and Manisha Keer in women’s trap, Mairaj and Sheeraz Sheikh in men’s skeet and Ganemat and Maheshwari Chauhan in women’s skeet are the common shooters in each of the three squads announced.

While Zoravar Sandhu gets a crack in men’s trap in Doha, Neeru in women’s trap, Angad Bajwa in men’s skeet and Areeba Khan in women’s skeet also get a shot at a Paris quota.

ALSO READ | Russia’s ‘Friendship Games’ are politically motivated and violate Olympic Charter-IOC

For the final three events leading up to Paris — namely the Green Cup Shotgun in Umbria, Italy, the ISSF combined World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan (both in May) and the Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy (June) — quota holders Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet) and Raiza Dhillon (women’s skeet) make a comeback along with the top rankers.

The Olympic shogtun probables are currently undergoing a technical training camp in New Delhi which will be followed by preparatory camps for both the trap and skeet teams before they depart for Doha.

India has so far won 19 quotas for the Paris Olympics. The shotgun squad has so far, won the highest number (4) of Olympic quotas ever.

The team:
Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu; Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, Neeru.
Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh, Angadvir Singh Bajwa; Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shreyasi Singh /

Paris Olympics /

Prithviraj Tondaiman /

Vivaan Kapoor /

Manisha Keer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shreyasi, Mairaj, Ganemat in 12-member shotgun squad for final Paris Olympics qualification
    PTI
  2. Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback
    Reuters
  5. Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open with back injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Shreyasi, Mairaj, Ganemat in 12-member shotgun squad for final Paris Olympics qualification
    PTI
  2. Gun For Glory trainees refine shooting skills under guidance of Peter Sidi and Gagan Narang
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Flash targets for Para Shooting World Cup trap finals create controversy
    PTI
  4. WSPS Para Shooting World Cup: Manish Narwal dominates with two silvers
    PTI
  5. Indian shooters ready for Paris Olympics, says coach Suma Shirur
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shreyasi, Mairaj, Ganemat in 12-member shotgun squad for final Paris Olympics qualification
    PTI
  2. Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback
    Reuters
  5. Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open with back injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment