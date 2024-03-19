Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame

Legendary Indian cueist Pankaj Advani achieved yet another milestone in his glorious career as he has been inducted into the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum in Shangrao City in China.

Last November, the 38-year-old Indian star won his 26th IBSF (the International Billiards and Snooker Federation) title after beating compatriot Sourav Kothari who had threatened his chances early on in the billiards’ long-format contest.

“I am deeply honoured to join the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum. The love and support I’ve received throughout this incredible journey have been overwhelming and I’m extremely grateful for it,” Advani said.

Advani’s unparalleled skill, unwavering dedication, and remarkable achievements have strengthened his status as one of the greatest champions in the history of billiards.

“I am grateful to represent our country and the entire billiards community. I’ll continue working hard and dedicate myself to the sport and do my best to make everyone proud,” he added.

His journey to the Hall of Fame is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and his remarkable contributions to the sport. Throughout his career, he has consistently showcased his skill, setting records and winning numerous titles.