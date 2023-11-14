Advani, Shrikrishna in world snooker knockouts

India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani has qualified for the knockouts of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Doha.
Advani, winner of more than 20 world titles in billiards and snooker, is seeded third in the competition.
In the other half of the draw is compatriot and defending champion Shrikrishna S and former world champion Amir Sarkhosh from Iran.
Advani topped his group with wins of 4-1 and a 4-0 while Shrikrishna dropped one frame, making him play one additional round in the knockout stage. Advani got a bye and is directly in the last-16.
