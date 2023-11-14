MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Advani, Shrikrishna in world snooker knockouts

India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani has qualified for the knockouts of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Doha.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 11:35 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Pankaj Advani.
Pankaj Advani. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K
infoIcon

Pankaj Advani. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani has qualified for the knockouts of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Doha.

Advani, winner of more than 20 world titles in billiards and snooker, is seeded third in the competition.

READ | Olympic champion Allman hungry for Paris 2024 after world discus disappointment

In the other half of the draw is compatriot and defending champion Shrikrishna S and former world champion Amir Sarkhosh from Iran.

Advani topped his group with wins of 4-1 and a 4-0 while Shrikrishna dropped one frame, making him play one additional round in the knockout stage. Advani got a bye and is directly in the last-16.

Related Topics

Pankaj Advani /

S. Shrikrishna /

World Snooker Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Advani, Shrikrishna in world snooker knockouts
    PTI
  2. World Cup 2023: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IND vs NZ: India overall record in ODI World Cup semifinals; full list of results, stats, trivia
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023: David Beckham likely to attend IND vs NZ semifinal clash at Wankhede
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals: Zverev battles past Alcaraz in opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cue Sport

  1. Advani, Shrikrishna in world snooker knockouts
    PTI
  2. India B team clinches gold medal in Team Snooker Championship
    PTI
  3. Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in Asian U-21 Snooker Championship
    PTI
  4. China snooker hands lifetime bans to two players for match-fixing
    AFP
  5. Hyderabad could host World professional snooker ranking event in August, says RB Ganesh
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Advani, Shrikrishna in world snooker knockouts
    PTI
  2. World Cup 2023: League-stage form will have no bearing in semifinal against India, says New Zealand’s Ferguson
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IND vs NZ: India overall record in ODI World Cup semifinals; full list of results, stats, trivia
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023: David Beckham likely to attend IND vs NZ semifinal clash at Wankhede
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Finals: Zverev battles past Alcaraz in opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment