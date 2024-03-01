MagazineBuy Print

CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani sets up semifinal clash against Laxman Rawat

Defending champion Advani will meet Bombay Gymkhana’s Laxman Rawat, the lone local challenger who fought hard to overcome a spirited Pushinder Singh.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 21:55 IST , Mumbai

PTI
File Photo: Advani, India’s most illustrious player with 27 world titles, secured a 61-51, 78-8, 75-2, 57-68, 4-61, 15-71, 89-9, 108-9, 54-65, 102-0 win against Madaan in a thrilling last-eight match at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones Billiards Hall here. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Multiple world champion Pankaj Advani of Bengaluru eked out a hard-fought 6-4 win over Mumbai’s Nitesh Madaan in a best-of-11-frame quarterfinal match at the CCI Snooker Classic here on Friday.

Advani, India’s most illustrious player with 27 world titles, secured a 61-51, 78-8, 75-2, 57-68, 4-61, 15-71, 89-9, 108-9, 54-65, 102-0 win against Madaan in a thrilling last-eight match at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones Billiards Hall here.

In the semifinals, defending champion Advani will meet Bombay Gymkhana’s Laxman Rawat, the lone local challenger who fought hard to overcome a spirited Pushinder Singh 6-5 (68-66, 70-33, 28-81, 80-23, 54-82, 50-53, 40-73, 23-68, 83-39, 71-36, and 85-0) in a nerve-wracking quarterfinal.

Advani came from behind to win the first frame. Madaan, who also practices at the Bombay Gymkhana, rolled in a break of 50 but Advani made a strong reply, compiling a 54 to snatch the opening frame.

Advani then constructed breaks of 78 and 50 to pocket the next two frames to race to a commanding 3-0 lead.

But Madaan won three successive frames to draw level at 3-all, before Advani once again showed his class, stitching together breaks of 59 in the seventh and 107 in the eighth to take a 5-3 lead.

Madaan continued to fight and managed to cut the deficit by narrowly winning the ninth. However, Advani dashed Madaan’s hope by uncorking a break of 102 to clinch the 10th and complete a satisfying win.

In the other quarterfinal, Kamal Chawla got the better of Rayaan Razmi 6-4 (79-39, 55-66, 104-14, 90-0, 13-56, 5-78, 87-25, 29-69, 71-6, and 79-39), while Englishman Stephen Lee out-duelled Vijay Nichani 6-1 (71-18, 81-36, 102-0, 68-40, 98-29, and 65-29) win

