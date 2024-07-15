MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024 final: Argentina’s overall record in penalty shootout

Argentina and Colombia last played out a penalty shootout in the semifinal of Copa America 2021, which Lionel Messi & Co. won 4:3.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 09:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina holds the ball.
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina holds the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina holds the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina and Colombia are facing off each other in the Copa America 2024 final on Sunday as the match is in extra-time right now. If the deadlock is not broken at the end of extra-time, then it will go into a penalty shootout.

FOLLOW ARGENTINA VS COLOMBIA COPA AMERICA 2024 LIVE

Argentina’s overall record in penalty shootouts

Played: 19

Won: 13

Lost: 6

Argentina’s last five penalty shootout results

Tournament Round Opponent Result
Copa America 2024 Quarterfinal Ecuador 5:3
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final France 7:5
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Netherlands 6:5
Copa America 2021 Semifinal Colombia 4:3
Copa America 2016 Final Chile 2:4

