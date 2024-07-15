Copa America 2024 final: Argentina’s overall record in penalty shootout

Argentina and Colombia are facing off each other in the Copa America 2024 final on Sunday as the match is in extra-time right now. If the deadlock is not broken at the end of extra-time, then it will go into a penalty shootout.
Argentina’s overall record in penalty shootouts
Played: 19
Won: 13
Lost: 6
Argentina’s last five penalty shootout results
|Tournament
|Round
|Opponent
|Result
|Copa America 2024
|Quarterfinal
|Ecuador
|5:3
|FIFA World Cup 2022
|Final
|France
|7:5
|FIFA World Cup 2022
|Quarterfinal
|Netherlands
|6:5
|Copa America 2021
|Semifinal
|Colombia
|4:3
|Copa America 2016
|Final
|Chile
|2:4
