The 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia remains undecided after 90 minutes of regulation time, with the match in extra time now, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday.

Though both teams came close to scoring, neither could convert as the match remained goalless in regulation time, forcing an extra 30 minutes. If a result does not come up in this time, the match will be decided through a penalty shootout.

For Colombia, the player between the sticks would be Camilo Vargas, also known as the penalty king of Atlas FC, a team in the top division of Mexico.

Here is the penalty record of the 35-year-old: