MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pankaj Advani beats Kamal Chawla to retain CCI Snooker Classic crown

Advani displayed his prowess, potting with the utmost accuracy and consistency, besides using some clever tactical play to brush aside Chawla, who put up a bold show trying to match him.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 23:14 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Advani handed Kamal Chawla an 8-3 defeat in the best-of-15-frame final in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Advani handed Kamal Chawla an 8-3 defeat in the best-of-15-frame final in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Advani handed Kamal Chawla an 8-3 defeat in the best-of-15-frame final in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani was up and dominating as he retained his crown during the CCI Snooker Classic, handing challenger Kamal Chawla an 8-3 defeat in the best-of-15-frame final in Mumbai on Sunday.

Advani displayed his prowess, potting with the utmost accuracy and consistency, besides using some clever tactical play to brush aside Chawla, who put up a bold show trying to match him.

“It’s never easy to defend a title because everybody is gunning to get the better of you. As I said, I have been really comfortable playing at CCI, and it probably brings out the best in me. I enjoy my game more than anything else,” Advani said.

Advani rolled in a break of 76 to clinch the opening frame before Chawla came up with 50 points to level the scores. The former then began to play fluently and grabbed the subsequent two to take a 3-1 lead.

However, Chawla appeared to be determined, as with some steady pots, he won the fifth to trail 3-2 at the break.

Following the break, Chawla had a fantastic prospect to take home the sixth, only to squander a considerable 49-point lead as Advani bounced back to seize the frame and grow the lead to 4-2.

Advani then assembled a break of 66 and pocketed the next frame as well to further extend the lead to 5-2 before Chawla came up with a break of 71 to grasp the eighth frame.

Advani barely won the ninth frame, followed by an impeccable performance to squash Chawla’s hopes of bouncing back.

Advani delivered two splendid efforts of 122 and 72 to get the job done, racing to a 75-12, 1-58, 64-39, 63-29, 7-75, 66-64, 94-5, 0-81, 64-47, 122-8, and 72-9 success.

“I credit my opponent, Kamal; he played some fantastic snooker in this tournament. I think he also had a little tougher draw, so maybe I was just a little more fresh and relaxed before the final, but he played some amazing players all the way till the final. So, congratulations Kamal,” Advani said after collecting his winner’s trophy.

Related Topics

Pankaj Advani /

CCI Snooker Classic /

Kamal Chawla

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pankaj Advani beats Kamal Chawla to retain CCI Snooker Classic crown
    PTI
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Super-sub Murray powers Chennayin to a 2-1 win against Odisha FC
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Man City wins the Manchester derby; Highlights MCI 3-1 MUN Premier League; Foden brace and late Haaland goal completes comeback
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC-W vs GG-W highlights, WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals hands Gujarat Giants fourth loss of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cue Sport

  1. Pankaj Advani beats Kamal Chawla to retain CCI Snooker Classic crown
    PTI
  2. CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani sets up semifinal clash against Laxman Rawat
    PTI
  3. Advani records easy win but Ishpreet stunned at round of 16 in CCI Snooker
    PTI
  4. Advani, Shrikrishna in world snooker knockouts
    PTI
  5. India B team clinches gold medal in Team Snooker Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pankaj Advani beats Kamal Chawla to retain CCI Snooker Classic crown
    PTI
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Super-sub Murray powers Chennayin to a 2-1 win against Odisha FC
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Man City wins the Manchester derby; Highlights MCI 3-1 MUN Premier League; Foden brace and late Haaland goal completes comeback
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC-W vs GG-W highlights, WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals hands Gujarat Giants fourth loss of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment