Paris 2024: IOA partners with Yes Bank, to give specially designed ‘Glory Debit Card’ to all the athletes

India’s Paris Olympics-bound athletes will receive a specially designed ‘Glory Debit Card’ ahead of the big-ticket event to be held in July and August.

In an event on Monday, Yes Bank and the Indian Olympic Association announced a partnership as the official banking partner for the Indian contingent leading up to the Paris Games.

During the event, which was attended by the IOA president P.T. Usha along with a few athletes - Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Parveen Hooda and Rajeshwari Kumari - the private bank also introduced a special ‘Yes Glory’ savings account proposition for the contingent.

“Today, I am very happy that corporate sponsorship has come for sports, especially for the benefit of the sportsmen,” Usha said.

According to the Yes Bank, the benefits of the Glory scheme includes zero cross-currency mark-up on international spends, complimentary medical insurance, the debit card and complimentary international lounge access among other benefits.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra: It’s hard to believe Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem is struggling to get a new javelin

In the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, India claimed seven medals - one gold, two silver and four bronze - and ahead of yet another sojourn, Usha does not want to put the athletes under pressure. “I do not want to put a number to the medal tally and put pressure on the athletes, but I am sure they will do better than the earlier Olympics,” she said.

“The preparation has been good, the players are in different places at the moment getting ready and I am sure they will put up a good performance,” Usha said. Even Mary Kom, who claimed medals in the 2012 Olympics, was optimistic of India’s medal tally reaching double digits.