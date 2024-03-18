MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Chopra: It’s hard to believe Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem is struggling to get a new javelin

India’s Neeraj Chopra expressed astonishment that his rival Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan is struggling to get a new javelin, given his standing in the world of athletics.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 19:49 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Neeraj Chopra, of India, and Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan. (File Photo)
Neeraj Chopra, of India, and Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra, of India, and Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Neeraj Chopra expressed astonishment that his rival Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan is struggling to get a new javelin, given his standing in the world of athletics.

Pakistan’s ace javelin exponent Nadeem won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham with a massive 90.18m throw. He had bagged the bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, where Chopra had clinched the top spot.

While Chopra, the Olympic and world champion, and Nadeem are fierce competitors on the field, they are known for their camaraderie off the pitch.

“It is hard to believe that he has been struggling to get a new javelin. Given his credentials, this should not be a big issue at all,” Chopra told SAI Media on Monday.

Nadeem recently said he has been struggling to acquire an international-standard javelin for several years and expressed his frustration about that.

READ | IOA dissolves ad-hoc committee after successful olympic wrestling qualifiers selection trials , WFI to take charge

“It has now got to a stage where the javelin is damaged, and I have asked the national federation and my coach to do something about it before the Paris Olympics,” Nadeem had said recently.

“When I started in 2015, competing in international events, I got this javelin … for an international athlete aiming to win a medal in the Olympic Games, you need proper equipment and training facilities,” Nadeem added.

Chopra said Nadeem should get all the support from the Pakistani government.

“It can’t be that he (Nadeem) doesn’t have the means to buy a javelin. He is a champion and must be doing some brand endorsements. I reckon he has earned a bit of money, too.

“But having said that, his government can look at Arshad’s (Nadeem) need and support him just like how my government is doing so,” said Chopra, who is supported by the government’s Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).

“Additionally, Arshad (Nadeem) is a top javelin thrower, and I believe that the javelin makers will be more than happy to sponsor him and provide what he wants. This is a piece of advice from my side,” said Chopra.

Nadeem had undergone an elbow operation in the UK in December 2022. Last year, he again underwent knee surgery and skipped the Hangzhou Asian Games, where Chopra won the gold.

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Arshad Nadeem /

javelin throw /

Commonwealth Games /

Asian Games /

Paris Olympics /

TOPS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra: It’s hard to believe Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem is struggling to get a new javelin
    PTI
  3. WPL 2024 in one minute: RCB wins maiden title, Perry, Shreyanka, Deepti shine
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona, Lyon headline Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, Chelsea target quadruple
    AP
  5. Inter defender Acerbi sent home from Italy camp after allegedly racially abusing Napoli’s Juan Jesus, could face ban
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Neeraj Chopra: It’s hard to believe Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem is struggling to get a new javelin
    PTI
  2. Gulveer Singh: Once running for Army promotion, India’s latest National Record setter now targets Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob leads strong field for 5th Indian Open 400m competition
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Gulveer Singh shatters 16-year-old national record in 10000m, misses Paris Olympics qualification mark
    PTI
  5. Quartermiler Priya Mohan is back and hungry for fast timings after recovering from surgery
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra: It’s hard to believe Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem is struggling to get a new javelin
    PTI
  3. WPL 2024 in one minute: RCB wins maiden title, Perry, Shreyanka, Deepti shine
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona, Lyon headline Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, Chelsea target quadruple
    AP
  5. Inter defender Acerbi sent home from Italy camp after allegedly racially abusing Napoli’s Juan Jesus, could face ban
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment