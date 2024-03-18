MagazineBuy Print

BFI accepts HPD Bernard Dunne’s resignation

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Monday that it has accepted the resignation of high-performance director Bernard Dunne.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 20:47 IST , New Delhi

Team Sportstar
High performance director (HPD) for Indian boxing Bernard Dunne.
High performance director (HPD) for Indian boxing Bernard Dunne. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

High performance director (HPD) for Indian boxing Bernard Dunne. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Monday that it has accepted the resignation of high-performance director Bernard Dunne and the Indian team will continue to train under the guidance of foreign coach Dmitrij Dmitruk.

The decision was taken during the federation’s way forward meeting, which was chaired by the BFI President Ajay Singh.

“Bernard Dunne was an integral part of BFI’s set-up but unfortunately we have to mutually part ways. His resignation was accepted by the committee. During his tenure, the Indian boxers have achieved multiple milestones. We express our sincere gratitude for his dedication, hard work and contributions and we wish him best of luck for his future endeavours,” commented BFI President Ajay Singh.

READ | Indian boxers eye crucial second Qualifier at Bangkok after failed Bernard Dunne experiment

The 44-year-old former Irish boxer, Dunne took over as high-performance director of Indian boxing in 2022. The Indian team won several international medals under his tenure, including four gold medals at the 2023 Women’s World Championships, three bronze at the 2023 Men’s World Championships and five medals at the 2022 Asian Games.

Head coach CA Kuttappa and other coaches including L Devendro Singh, Torak Kharpran, Khimanand Belwal, DS Yadav, Pranamika Borah, Abhishek Sah and Poonam Sharma will continue to be part of the coaching structure. Jai Singh Patil and Durga Prasad Gandhamalla will be the new additions to the coaches’ list.

