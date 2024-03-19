MagazineBuy Print

Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open with back injury - reports

Raducanu, a former US Open champion, missed most of last season after having surgeries on her ankle and both wrists.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 09:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: British tennis player Emma Raducanu.
FILE PHOTO: British tennis player Emma Raducanu. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: British tennis player Emma Raducanu. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Miami Open on the eve of her first-round match due to a lower back injury, multiple news outlets reported on Monday.

The former US Open champion missed most of last season after having surgeries on her ankle and both wrists.

The 21-year-old was looking to build on her performance at Indian Wells, where she played well but lost in the third round to world number two Aryna Sabalenka last week.

READ | Swiatek swamps Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to win Indian Wells title for Tour-leading 20th match win of year

Raducanu received a wildcard into the main draw at the Miami Open and was scheduled to face China’s Wang Xiyu in their first round match on Tuesday.

Raducanu, who in 2021 became the first qualifier to win the U.S. Open, is scheduled to play in Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup tie against France next month.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India's premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
