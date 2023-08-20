Akhil Sheoran secures Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships

Akhil Sheoran secured a Paris 2024 Olympics quota in the men’s rifle 3-position event and won bronze at the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.
Alexander Schmirl of Austria and Czech Republic’s Petr Nymbursky won the gold and silver medal in the event, respectively.
More to follow...
