Akhil Sheoran secures Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships

Akhil Sheoran secured a Paris 2024 Olympics quota in the men’s rifle 3-position event and won bronze at the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 17:57 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Akhil Sheoran won bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3-position at the World Championship and secured Paris 2024 Olympics quota.
Akhil Sheoran won bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3-position at the World Championship and secured Paris 2024 Olympics quota.
infoIcon

Akhil Sheoran won bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3-position at the World Championship and secured Paris 2024 Olympics quota.

Akhil Sheoran secured a Paris 2024 Olympics quota in the men’s rifle 3-position event and won bronze at the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

Alexander Schmirl of Austria and Czech Republic’s Petr Nymbursky won the gold and silver medal in the event, respectively.

More to follow...

