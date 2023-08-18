MagazineBuy Print

Indian rifle shooters in mixed team event falter at ISSF World Championship

India, with just a team bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol event on Thursday, is placed seventh on the medals table and has yet to win a 2024 Paris Olympic quota place from the showpiece event.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 13:57 IST , Baku (Azerbaijan) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Mehuli Ghosh (in pic) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished ninth in the qualification round of the 10m air rifle mixed team event.
Mehuli Ghosh (in pic) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished ninth in the qualification round of the 10m air rifle mixed team event. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S
infoIcon

Mehuli Ghosh (in pic) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished ninth in the qualification round of the 10m air rifle mixed team event. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

India’s rifle shooters failed to qualify in 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF World Championship on Friday.

The pair of Mehuli Ghosh (316.0) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (314.2) aggregated 630.2 to finish ninth in the qualification round. The second Indian pair of Ramita (313.7) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (314.6) aggregated 628.3 to end in 17th place among 77 teams.

Only the top four teams in the event make it to the finals.

The Chinese pair of Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, with an aggregate score of 632.7, topped the qualification, followed by Iran (632.5), Israel (631.4) and France (631.4).

China went on to seal gold defeating Iran 16-2, while France won the bronze beating Israel 17-9.

Following China’s victory in the event, they have taken their gold medal tally to five.

India, with just a team bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol event on Thursday, is placed seventh on the medals table and has yet to win a 2024 Paris Olympic quota place from the showpiece event.

