Indian air pistol team clinches bronze in World Championship

The World Championship is also the qualification tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 15:32 IST , Baku (Azerbaijan) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image: The Indian men’s 10m air pistol team, comprising Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema, won a bronze medal in the ISSF World Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Representative Image: The Indian men’s 10m air pistol team, comprising Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema, won a bronze medal in the ISSF World Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Indian men’s 10m air pistol team, comprising Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema, won a bronze medal in the ISSF World Championship on Thursday, with an aggregate score of 1,734 points, while China took the gold and Germany the silver.

Narwal scored 579, Sarabjot 578, and Cheema 577. The Chinese team of Zhang Bowen (587), Liu Junhui (582), and Xie Yu (580) took the top spot with a total score of 1749 points, while the German team, consisting of Robin Walter (586), Michael Schwald (581), and Paul Froehlich (576), won the silver medal with a total score of 1743.

However, none of the three Indian shooters made it to the eight-player final and are not in contention for individual medals.

The World Championship is also the qualification tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

