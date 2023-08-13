Sports Ministry funds 34 Indian shooters for ISSF World Championships in Baku.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will fund the participation of the Indian contingent for the upcoming ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. A total of 34 Indian shooters, including 17 men and 17 women would be participating in the event.

The financial assistance towards participation will cover funding of 57 member shooting team which includes 34 shooters, 15 coaches, and eight members of support staff including the High Performance Director.

Team’s boarding/lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures will be covered under MYAS Annual Calendar for Training & Competition (ACTC) Scheme.

Out of 34 shooters competing at the event, 24 are Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes and seven are Khelo India athletes.

The event will kick off on August 14, 2023 and conclude on September 1, 2023. The prestigious event is important for India going into the Paris Olympic year as it has a total of 48 Olympic Quotas to offer across 15 events.

In the 2022 edition of ISSF Shooting World Championships, India had won 34 medals including 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals and finished second on the overall medals tally behind China.