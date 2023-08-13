MagazineBuy Print

Sports Ministry funds 34 Indian shooters for ISSF World Championships in Baku

The financial assistance towards participation will cover funding of 57 member shooting team which includes 34 shooters, 15 coaches, and eight members of support staff including the High Performance Director.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 21:19 IST , New Delhi

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will fund the participation of the Indian contingent for the upcoming ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. A total of 34 Indian shooters, including 17 men and 17 women would be participating in the event.

The financial assistance towards participation will cover funding of 57 member shooting team which includes 34 shooters, 15 coaches, and eight members of support staff including the High Performance Director.

Team’s boarding/lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures will be covered under MYAS Annual Calendar for Training & Competition (ACTC) Scheme.

Out of 34 shooters competing at the event, 24 are Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes and seven are Khelo India athletes.

The event will kick off on August 14, 2023 and conclude on September 1, 2023. The prestigious event is important for India going into the Paris Olympic year as it has a total of 48 Olympic Quotas to offer across 15 events.

Para shooters can only compete internationally through PCI; NRAI creating confusion: Gursharan

In the 2022 edition of ISSF Shooting World Championships, India had won 34 medals including 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals and finished second on the overall medals tally behind China.

34 Indian shooters who will be competing at the event are -
1 DIVYANSH SINGH PANWAR - TOPS Athlete
2 RAMITA - TOPS Athlete
3 AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR - TOPS Athlete
4 MEHULI GHOSH - TOPS Athlete
5 HRIDAY HAZARIKA - TOPS Athlete
6 TOILOTTAMA SEN - TOPS Athlete
7 AKHIL SHEORAN - TOPS Athlete
8 SIFT KAUR SAMRA - TOPS Athlete
9 NIRAJ KUMAR - TOPS Athlete
10 ASHI CHOUKSEY - TOPS Athlete
11 SARABJOT SINGH - TOPS Athlete
12 MANINI KAUSHIK - TOPS Athlete
13 SHIVA NARWAL - TOPS Athlete
14 DIVYA T.S - TOPS Athlete
15 ARJUN SINGH CHEEMA - TOPS Athlete
16 ESHA SINGH - TOPS Athlete
17 ANISH - TOPS Athlete
18 PALAK - Khelo India Athlete
19 VIJAYVEER SIDHU - TOPS Athlete
20 RHYTHM SANGWAN - TOPS Athlete
21 ADARSH SINGH - TOPS Athlete
22 MANU BHAKER - TOPS Athlete
23 PRITHVIRAJ TONDAIMAN
24 MANISHA KEER - Khelo India Athlete
25 KYNAN CHENAI - Khelo India Athlete
26 PREETI RAJAK - Khelo India Athlete
27 ZORAVAR SINGH SANDHU
28 RAJESHWARI KUMAR
29 ANANTJEET SINGH NARUKA - Khelo India Athlete
30 GANEMAT SEKHON - TOPS Athlete
31 ANGADVIR SINGH BAJWA
32 PARINAAZ DHALIWAL - Khelo India Athlete
33 GURJOAT SINGH KHANGURA - TOPS Athlete
34 DARSHANA RATHORE - Khelo India Athlete

